Athlétisme : Erriyon Knighton devient le 4e homme le plus rapide de l’histoire sur 200 m

OH MY GOODNESS 😱



🥇 @ErriyonK | 19.49

🥈 Fahnbulleh | 19.92

🥉 @camel_dorian | 20.00



We just witnessed the fourth fastest time in world history by Knighton. Camel drops a huge PR with a time of 20.00 to become the fourth fastest in LSU history!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/AE4QmTYbTN