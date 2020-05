View this post on Instagram

What a strange way to end what’s been an amazing 5 seasons at this incredible club @lourugby1896. I wish we got the opportunity to try and go all the way 🏆. I’ll always be proud of what we’ve managed to achieve during my time here. I came to #Lyon at a time when I wasn’t particularly enjoying my rugby and was made to feel welcome and a big part of it from the beginning. Huge thank you to the fans for your constant support ❤️. To the "Lads" continue the course, I’m sure the title’s en route. Alas, all good things come to an end ✌️ #allezlelou 🐺