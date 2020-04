La production Lionsgate annonce la diffusion gratuite de films à succès sur Youtube

View this post on Instagram

Well, Freak Out Fridays will be such a wonderful way to celebrate movies and support the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation which supports industry workers during these hard times. A beautiful coming together. Proud to be your hostess for all 4 Fridays. Probably will be in the same outfit though as none of us are changing our clothes! Repost @lionsgate In partnership with @Fandango, the @wrpioneers Assistance Fund and theaters across the nation, we are excited to announce #LionsgateLIVE: A Night At The Movies! Join us and our host @CurtisLeeJamie for 4 nights of free movies as we celebrate everything that we love about cinema, and support the people who make our theaters so extraordinary. Link in bio.