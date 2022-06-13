Législatives 2022 : les résultats dans la Loire

Publié le 13 juin 2022

1ʳᵉ circonscription de Saint-Étienne

Quentin Bataillon (Ensemble !/LREM) : 23,50 %
Laeticia Coppin (Nupes) : 22,60 %

2e circonscription de Saint-Étienne

Andrée Taurinya (Nupes/LFI) : 34,37 %

Jean-Michel Mis (Ensemble !/LREM) : 27,36 %

Saint-Chamond, Rive-de-Gier : la 3e circonscription

3e circonscription : Cantons de : La Grand-Croix, Rive-de-Gier, Saint-Chamond Nord, Saint-Chamond Sud, Saint-Héand.

Vincent Bony (Nupes/PCF) : 23,66 %

Emmanuel Mandon (Ensemble !/LREM) : 25,7 %

Le Chambon-Feugerolles, Firminy : la 4e circonscription

  • Dino Cinieri (LR/UDI) : 25,81 %
  • Bernard Paemelaere (Nupes/LFI) : 23,56 %

Roanne : la 5e circonscription

  • Nathalie Sarles (Ensemble !/LREM) : 23,41 %  
  • Antoine Vermorel-Marques (LR) : 25, 77 %

Montbrison, Feurs, Saint-Galmier : la 6ᵉ circonscription

  • Julien Borowczyk (Ensemble !/LREM) : 26,43 %
  • Jean-Pierre Taite (LR/UDI) : 25,36 %
Tagged as
Vous aimerez aussi

Législatives 2022 : les résultats en Saône-et-Loire

13 juin 2022

Élections législatives 2022

Législatives 2022 : les résultats dans la Vienne

13 juin 2022

Élections législatives 2022

Législatives 2022 : les résultats en Isère

13 juin 2022

Élections législatives 2022

À voir aussi

Article suivant

Législatives 2022 : les résultats dans la Vienne

Thumbnail
Article précédent

Législatives 2022 : les résultats dans le Vaucluse

Thumbnail

Lyon 98.4 FM

En cours de diffusion

Titre

Artiste