Législatives 2022 : les résultats dans la Loire
Publié le 13 juin 2022
1ʳᵉ circonscription de Saint-Étienne
Quentin Bataillon (Ensemble !/LREM) : 23,50 %
Laeticia Coppin (Nupes) : 22,60 %
2e circonscription de Saint-Étienne
Andrée Taurinya (Nupes/LFI) : 34,37 %
Jean-Michel Mis (Ensemble !/LREM) : 27,36 %
Saint-Chamond, Rive-de-Gier : la 3e circonscription
3e circonscription : Cantons de : La Grand-Croix, Rive-de-Gier, Saint-Chamond Nord, Saint-Chamond Sud, Saint-Héand.
Vincent Bony (Nupes/PCF) : 23,66 %
Emmanuel Mandon (Ensemble !/LREM) : 25,7 %
Le Chambon-Feugerolles, Firminy : la 4e circonscription
- Dino Cinieri (LR/UDI) : 25,81 %
- Bernard Paemelaere (Nupes/LFI) : 23,56 %
Roanne : la 5e circonscription
- Nathalie Sarles (Ensemble !/LREM) : 23,41 %
- Antoine Vermorel-Marques (LR) : 25, 77 %
Montbrison, Feurs, Saint-Galmier : la 6ᵉ circonscription
- Julien Borowczyk (Ensemble !/LREM) : 26,43 %
- Jean-Pierre Taite (LR/UDI) : 25,36 %
Tagged as Législatives 2022