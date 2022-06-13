Législatives 2022 : les résultats dans les Bouches-du-Rhône
Publié le 13 juin 2022
Les résultats du 1er tour
- 1re circonscription : Mme Monique GRISETI, RN, 27,26% et Mme Sabrina AGRESTI ROUBACHE, ENS, 25,42%.
- 2e circonscription : Mme Claire PITOLLAT, ENS, 29,85% et M. Alexandre RUPNIK, NUP, 25,07%.
- 3e circonscription : M. Mohamed BENSAADA, NUP, 27,73% et Mme Gisèle LELOUIS, RN, 25,34%.
- 4e circonscription : M. Manuel BOMPARD, NUP, 56,04% et Mme Najat AKODAD, ENS, 14,88%.
- 5e circonscription : M. Hendrik DAVI, NUP, 40,30% et Mme Cathy RACON-BOUZON, ENS, 23,41%.
- 6e circonscription : M. Lionel ROYER-PERREAUT, ENS, 29,75% et Mme Éléonore BEZ, RN, 23,89%.
- 7e circonscription : M. Sébastien DELOGU, NUP, 37,88% et M. Arezki SELLOUM, RN, 23,19%.
- 8e circonscription : M. Jean-Marc ZULESI, ENS, 27,78% et M. Romain TONUSSI, RN, 25,33%.
- 9e circonscription : Mme Joëlle MÉLIN, RN, 24,82% et M. Lucas TROTTMANN, NUP, 21,56%.
- 10e circonscription : M. José GONZALEZ, RN, 29,15% et Mme Marina MESURE, NUP, 21,67%.
- 11e circonscription : M. Mohamed LAQHILA, ENS, 25,43% et M. Hervé FABRE-AUBRESPY, RN, 23,23%.
- 12e circonscription : M. Franck ALLISIO, RN, 36,28% et M. Eric DIARD, LR, 29,78%.
- 13e circonscription : M. Pierre DHARRÉVILLE, NUP, 35,83% et M. Emmanuel FOUQUART, RN, 31,01%.
- 14e circonscription : Mme Anne-Laurence PETEL, ENS, 29,99% et Mme Hélène LE CACHEUX, NUP, 25,80%.
- 15e circonscription : M. Romain BAUBRY, RN, 29,52% et Mme Marie-Laurence ANZALONE, ENS, 22,16%.
- 16e circonscription : M. Emmanuel TACHE DE LA PAGERIE, RN, 30,86% et M. Christophe CAILLAULT, NUP, 26,73%
Tagged as Législatives 2022