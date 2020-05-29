LREM retire son investiture à Gérard Collomb et Yann Cucherat !

Après l’annonce ce jeudi après-midi de l’alliance officielle entre Gérard Collomb et les Républicains en vue du second tour des Municipales, la République en Marche (LREM) a ce vendredi pris la décision de retirer son investiture à Yann Cucherat et à Gérard Collomb.



L’actuel maire de Lyon s’était rangé derrière François-Noël Buffet (LR) alors qu’Etienne Blanc (LR) soutiendra quant à lui Yann Cucherat au second tour des Municipales.



Yann Cucherat, candidat à la mairie de Lyon, ne sera donc plus soutenu par son parti.