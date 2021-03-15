Six nominations pour le Français Florian Zeller aux Oscars 2021
Publié le 15 mars 2021
La liste complète des nominés pour la 93ème cérémonie des Oscars vient d’être dévoilée.
La prestigieuse cérémonie américaine du cinéma, qui se déroulera le 25 avril à Los Angeles, aura bien lieu malgré la fermeture des salles, à cause de la pandémie de la Covid-19 qui frappe le monde depuis plus d’un an.
C’est le film Netflix “Mank” de David Fincher qui totalise le plus de nominations avec 10 nominations au compteur. De nombreux films sont classés dans plus de 6 catégories comme le Français Florian Zeller, qui décroche 6 nominations pour son film “The Father”.
À noter la présence d’un autre Français, Adrien Merigeau, qui décroche aussi une nomination pour l’Oscar du meilleur court-métrage d’animation pour “Genius Loci”.
Voici la liste complète des Oscars 2021 :
Meilleur film
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleur réalisateur
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
David Fincher (Mank)
Thomas Vinterberg (Drunk)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Meilleure actrice
Viola Davis (Le blues de Ma Rainey)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Andra Day (The United Stats vs Billie Holiday)
Meilleur acteur
Chadwick Boseman (Le blues de Ma Rainey)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Meilleur second rôle féminin
Han Ye-Ri (Minari)
Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)
Glenn Close (Une ode américaine)
OIivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Meilleur second rôle masculin
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Sacha Baron Cohen (Les Sept de Chicago)
Leslie Odom JR. (One Night In Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Meilleur scénario original
Les Sept de Chicago
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
Meilleure scénario adapté
Nomadland
The Father
Borat 2
One Night In Miami
Le tigre blanc
Meilleur film d’animation
Soul
En avant
Shaun le mouton le film : la ferme contre-attaque
Le peuple loup
Voyage vers la lune
Meilleur film étranger
Drunk
Better Days
Collective
L’homme qui a vendu sa peau
Quo Vadis, Aida ?
Meilleure photo
Nomadland
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
La mission
Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleure musique
Soul
Minari
La mission
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Meilleure chanson
One Night In Miami
Judas And The Black Messiah
La vie devant soi
Eurovision Song Contest : The Story Of Fire Saga
Les Sept de Chicago