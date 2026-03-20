OL, OL Lyonnes, Asvel… l’agenda sportif du week-end

Football :
FCVB - Le Puy : vendredi à 19h30 - National
Fleury - OL Lyonnes : samedi à 21h - Première Ligue
GOAL FC - Créteil : samedi à 18h - National 2
Saint-Priest - Cannes : samedi à 18 h - National 2
Istres - Limonest : samedi à 19 h - National 2
OL - Monaco : dimanche à 15 h - Ligue 1
Basket-ball :
Asvel - Maccabi Tel Aviv : vendredi à l’Astroballe à 20 h 45 - Euroligue
Asvel - Limoges : dimanche à 16 h 30 - Betclic Elite
Rugby :
Perpignan - LOU : samedi à 16 h 35 - Top 14
Bobigny - LOU F : dimanche à 15 h - Elite féminine