OL,ASVEL,LOU…l’agenda sportif du week-end

Football :
Paris 13 Atl.- FC Villefranche - Beaujolais : 14e journée de National - vendredi 19h30
Limonest - Fréjus St-Raphaël : 11e journée de National 2 - samedi 16h
Rousset SVO - GOAL FC : 11e journée de National 2 - samedi 18h
Saint-Priest - GFA 74 : 11e journée de National 2 - samedi 18h
OL Lyonnes - Strasbourg : 8e journée de Première Ligue - samedi 21h
Auxerre - Olympique Lyonnais : 13e journée de Ligue 1 - dimanche 15h
Rugby :
LOU Rubgy - ASM Clermont : 10e journée de TOP 14 - samedi 14h30
Basket-ball :
ASVEL - Dijon - 9e journée d’Élite - samedi 20h30