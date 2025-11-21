play_arrow

Webradios

OL,ASVEL,LOU…l’agenda sportif du week-end

Football :

Paris 13 Atl.- FC Villefranche - Beaujolais : 14e journée de National - vendredi 19h30

Limonest - Fréjus St-Raphaël : 11e journée de National 2 - samedi 16h

Rousset SVO - GOAL FC : 11e journée de National 2 - samedi 18h

Saint-Priest - GFA 74 : 11e journée de National 2 - samedi 18h

OL Lyonnes - Strasbourg : 8e journée de Première Ligue - samedi 21h

Auxerre - Olympique Lyonnais : 13e journée de Ligue 1 - dimanche 15h

Rugby :

LOU Rubgy - ASM Clermont : 10e journée de TOP 14 - samedi 14h30

Basket-ball :

ASVEL - Dijon - 9e journée d’Élite - samedi 20h30

A propos

Tonic Radio, est une station radio dirigée par Laurent CHABBAT et Charles COUTY dont le siège est à Lyon. Elle diffuse à Lyon 98.4 FM, à Villefranche-sur-Saône 94.7 FM, à Bourgoin-Jallieu 97.8 FM, à Vienne 95.1 FM, à Chalon-sur-Saône 91.1 FM. Tonic Radio est également accessible en DAB+ à Lyon et sa région, à Saint-Etienne, à Grenoble, à Avignon et à Marseille. Retrouvez également le son Hit et Pop Music sur tonicradio.fr et l’application Tonic Radio »

